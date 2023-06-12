Awkward. Gwendlyn Brown revealed that one of her former teachers had a special interest in her dad, Kody Brown.

“That was a serious problem with women just wanting my dad,” Gwendlyn, 21, said on Saturday, June 10, via YouTube. “I had a teacher at one point, I had to switch classes because she was so creepy about it. Garrison [Brown] had her longer. She was weird — so weird. I could tell you stories about her … She wasted half of an entire class just gossiping with me about how much she loved my family. And I’m like, ‘I’m just trying to learn Spanish, lady!'”

The Northern Arizona University student, who is the daughter of Kody, 54, and ex Christine Brown, was rewatching Sister Wives season 2, episode 1 — which aired in 2011 — to recap for her YouTube channel. In the episode, the Wyoming native and his four wives: Christine, 52, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown were headed to New York City to do an appearance on The View. At the time, Joy Behar made a joke about being Kody’s fifth wife.

Gwendlyn noted that women would throw themselves at her father when she was younger because of their TLC fame.

As fans may know, Kody’s relationships are still on display via Sister Wives — and have changed drastically.

In November 2021, Christine called it quits with Kody in November 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually wed. In addition to Gwendlyn, the pair also share children Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 13. Following their split, the Cooking With Just Christine star moved on with David Woolley and announced their engagement in April.

Janelle, 54, revealed in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for several months” ahead of their 30th anniversary. That same month, Meri, 52, confirmed she and Kody has also split after three decades together.

The Brown patriarch remains married to Robyn, 44, whom he officially wed in 2014 after legally divorcing Meri so he could adopt his fourth wife’s children from a former marriage. At the time, Kody and Meri remained spiritually wed before their split.

Throughout her father’s breakups, Gwendlyn has not held back her support for her mom and other maternal figures. In a May YouTube video, the college student rewatched an episode of the first season of the TLC series and had words of encouragement for Meri after her dad said he wasn’t “comfortable” with his now ex-wife “giving attention” to another man.

“I think Meri should have multiple husbands,” she quipped. “She seems like the kind of person that would rock it.”