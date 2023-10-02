Spencer Pratt is extremely here for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance — or at least the new trend of Swift attending NFL games.

Pratt, 40, shared a video of himself watching the Sunday, October 1, matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. He wasn’t so much interested in the game, however, as he was Swift’s arrival at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

“Sunday night with @taylorswift,” Pratt wrote via Instagram on Sunday alongside a clip of himself brandishing his Eras Tour gear. His TV, visible in the background, showed Swift, 33, greeting fellow spectators in the box ahead of kickoff.

Swift’s attendance at the game marked the second week in a row she saw Kelce, also 33, play. She traveled to Missouri for his September 24 game at Arrowhead Stadium, where she sat in a box with his mom, Donna Kelce, as Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory over the Chicago Bears.

This week, Swift pulled up to MetLife with an entire crew, sitting with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter. She also reconnected with Donna, who gave Swift a hug at one point.

Travis and Swift first sparked romance rumors in September, but Travis was vocal about his love for the singer’s music well before that. He attended one of her July concerts at Arrowhead Stadium and made her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, though he didn’t get to give it to her.

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he recalled during a July episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Pratt, for his part, is a longtime Swiftie. While attending her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, Pratt got to meet the pop star, who held his eldest son, Gunner, now 6. (Pratt shares Gunner and son Ryker, 10 months, with wife Heidi Montag.)

“My only issue with the whole experience is it’s over. If the world felt more like a Taylor Swift concert, I don’t think there would be wars,” Pratt told Cosmopolitan of the Reputation tour. “I don’t want to shade anybody, but you don’t need to take a bunch of drugs and go into the desert for Burning Man. Have a skinny margarita and go to a Taylor show. You need to trip out? You don’t need to go to [Electric Daisy Carnival] and OD. Just put on one of these Taylor wristbands and just get in the middle.”

Pratt was similarly praiseworthy of the Eras Tour, which he and Montag, 37, saw in August at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. “I won’t call it a concert, because it was much more than that,” he said during an episode of his “Speidi’s 16th Minute” podcast before getting emotional. “It has changed my life. Truly.”