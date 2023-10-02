Valerie Bertinelli has had it up to here with haters who don’t support Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance — and she’s not afraid to say it.

“Can all of you negative Nellies just stop? Just stop,” Bertinelli, 63, began in a TikTok video shared on Saturday, September 30. “Let the rest of us enjoy watching two successful, funny, talented, incredibly gorgeous human beings — let us enjoy watching them fall in love.”

Bertinelli went on to slam various arguments against Swift and Kelce, both 33. “Oh, but she was too loud at the game?” Bertinelli said in a mocking voice. “It’s a game. It’s a football game. They’re exciting. They’re very thrilling.”

For those critics who believe the relationship is “a PR move,” Bertinelli had this to say: “Shut up. Shut up!”

In conclusion, she added, “Let the rest of us respectfully enjoy this love story that’s playing out in front of us, OK? Thank you. Have a good day.”

Bertinelli’s video debuted one day before Swift attended her second Kansas City Chiefs game in support of Kelce. The pop star watched Kelce’s team take on the New York Jets at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, in a box with a slew of famous people including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter. At one point, Swift shared a hug with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

Speculation about Travis and Swift’s romance began in early September but reached a fever pitch when Swift attended the Chiefs’ September 24 game against the Chicago Bears. She was photographed in the stands with Donna, loudly cheering for Travis when he scored a touchdown.

After the game, Travis and Swift left Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium together and went for a ride in a convertible.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” Travis said during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “That was pretty ballsy.”

He added that “everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her” after the game. “The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen,” he teased. “It was absolutely electric.”

While Bertinelli and other observers are very invested in Travis and Swift’s romance, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the pair are taking things slowly.

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” the source explained. “[Taylor is] working hard right now and not looking for anything serious, but anything is possible. They’re getting closer and closer every day.”