Khloé Kardashian is going to be A-OK after breaking up with Tristan Thompson over his cheating scandal — and through it all, she has the support of family friend Stephanie Shepherd.

“Khloé, she’s a strong, strong woman and I love her,” Shepherd told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the world premiere of Captain Marvel at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, March 4. “She has so many great people around her and a great support system with her family.”

She continued, “[Khloé] always sees the good in people, and I think that that’s a great quality to have. I think, no matter what happens with her, she always seems to come out on top. She’s a good person.”

Kardashian, 34, ended her two-plus-year relationship with Thompson, 27, in mid-February after finding out that he had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party in Los Angeles. Woods, 21, addressed her tryst with the Cleveland Cavaliers star days later on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, claiming he simply kissed her with “no passion” and “no tongue.” Kardashian initially called out the model on Twitter for “lying” and said Woods broke up her family before acknowledging days later that Thompson “is equally to blame.”

The NBA player previously made headlines in April 2018 for cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star while she was pregnant with their now-10-month-old daughter, True. (He is also the father of 2-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

Shepherd, who worked as Kim Kardashian’s assistant for four years until late 2017, couldn’t help but gush over True while chatting with Us on Monday.

“I met True at the Christmas party, and she is literally the cutest little angel I have ever seen,” she said. “All those children are just absolutely adorable and the sweetest kids, and it’s just really great to see all of them surrounding themselves with love and family. It’s really great to watch.”

As for Khloé’s next boyfriend? “I hope she just finds someone good, good-hearted,” Shepherd told Us. “She will, and if she doesn’t, she’s got this beautiful baby and she’s got a beautiful family.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

