Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is preparing for the birth of her first baby, and she’s also celebrating a successful babymoon in Turks and Caicos.

Hubbard, 38, took to Instagram to share photos taken at the Amanyara Resort in Turks and Caicos on Friday, September 20. The pictures showed her sunbathing on the beach, riding a bike, playing golf, visiting a casino and relaxing in a romantic suite alongside her partner.

“The best baby moon me & cub could have asked for,” Hubbard captioned the shots.

The Bravo star is reportedly dating Turner Kufe, a doctor and biotech investor, although Hubbard hasn’t confirmed her partner’s identity.

“He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me,” Hubbard told People after announcing her pregnancy. “It just means the world to have someone like him by my side.”

Related: Everything to Know About ‘Summer House’ Season 9 Felix Kunze/Bravo The cast of Summer House is ever-changing — and season 9 is shaping up to be another year full of wild parties in the Hamptons with some of the fans’ favorite faces. Season 8 of the Bravo series centered around Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard as they planned for their fall 2023 nuptials. […]

She continued, “And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he’s the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn’t felt like work.”

Discussing why she hadn’t publicly shared the identity of the father of her child, Hubbard said in an Instagram Story on July 10,”This is not about us being proud of each other or not. He is so beyond proud to be my boyfriend and father of my child, and vice versa.”

She continued, “We are very much in love and have a beautiful relationship. This is about his work, his privacy, and the fact that it is not his job to be public like me.”

During the Summer House season 8 reunion in June, Hubbard explained that she first met her new boyfriend prior to her engagement to ex Carl Radke.

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,” Hubbard said during the Bravo episode. “It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”

Related: Everything We Know About Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard’s Boyfriend UPDATE, 7/10/24 at 4:51 p.m. E.T.: As fan accounts tried to uncover her boyfriend, Hubbard shed insight into her decision to not share details about him. “This is not about us being proud of each other or not. He is so beyond proud to be my boyfriend and father of my child, and vice versa. […]

Hubbard and her costar Radke were set to tie the knot in November 2023. Radke called off their engagement and canceled the wedding three months before their big day, and Summer House viewers got to watch footage of their breakup in the season 8 finale.

Throughout her pregnancy, Hubbard has continued filming for the ninth season of Summer House, which will see her live alongside ex Radke in the Hamptons.