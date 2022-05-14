Happily ever after! Summer House alum Hannah Berner and comedian Des Bishop are officially married.

Hannah, 30, and Des, 46, tied the not on Friday, May 13, in a Hamptons beachfront ceremony.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2021. The following month, the “Berning in Hell” podcaster posed with her fiancé and showed off her ring via Instagram. “Thanks for the engagement shoot mom! Love you @desbishop,” she captioned the photos.

Bishop commemorated the occasion with an Instagram upload of his own, writing, “When you know, you know. Laughs for life.”

The newlyweds began their relationship in the summer of 2020, right around when Berner began filming season 5 of Summer House.

“He didn’t meet me at an easy time,” Berner told Us Weekly in February 2021. “I was in the house, so he’s definitely seen a lot of sides to me. It wasn’t the easiest beginning of our relationship, but you’ll get to see that play out on the show.”

The reality television personality also spoke candidly to Us about her 15-year age difference with the Irish-American comedian.

“People are like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s so much older,’ … Dating guys in their 30s, I’ve experienced a lot of them have squirrel brains,” she said. “I’ve never dated a guy in his 40s [before] but he’s someone who is so wise. He’s been through so much. He’s had previous girlfriends who have trained him in a lot of ways that I don’t have to, and he has a confidence in himself that I think really makes it easy for me to feel like I can be anything I want to be. And he’s so supportive while also inspiring me with his own career.”

During season 4 of Summer House, Berner had a flirtation with fellow cast mate Luke Gulbranson. They hooked up in an April 2020 episode of the show. After her split from Gulbranson, 38, the Bravo’s Chat Room alum claimed they had dated for a few months, while he insisted it was only a fling.

In February 2021, Gulbranson told Us, “Maybe she thought it was something else, but I was under the impression that Hannah actually was seeing somebody and had been seeing people. And I was just treating her like a friend like I always had.”

He continued at the time, “I wish that in the Hannah situation that I had asked more questions to her friends, like Amanda [Batula] and Paige [DeSorbo], on what she was telling them. Because what she would tell them was the complete opposite of what I would tell her. It was insane.”

Berner joined Summer House during season 3, which aired in 2019, and left after season 5 came to an end. During a July 2021 appearance on the “Shady S—t” podcast, Berner revealed that she thought she’d “outgrown” the reality series following her engagement to Bishop.

“When you have a real, real, real relationship, it is very difficult to be on reality TV with them, especially when it’s not a show about you two and it’s an ensemble cast,” she said. “Because everyone has their own motives and stuff, and I don’t think it’s worth putting my relationship on the line.”