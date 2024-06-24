The New York Times crossword unleashed its inner Swiftie as both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared in the Monday, June 24, edition.

The couple had their own clues in the puzzle, with Kelce, 34, appearing first as 28 across alongside the hint: “Three-time Super Bowl winner Kelce.” Meanwhile, Swift’s clue popped up in 44 across as “The ____ Tour (Taylor Swift concert series).”

Swift, 34, and Kelce’s joint appearance in the brain game comes one day after the Kansas City Chiefs player took to the stage for his girlfriend’s third Eras Tour show in London on Sunday, June 23.

During the Tortured Poets Department portion of Swift’s show, Kelce joined the singer on stage at Wembley Stadium for the transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Kelce wore a morning suit and top hat to match Swift’s dancers, Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik.

The tight end picked up Swift and carried her to the end of the stage so Saunders and Ravnik could help Swift with her wardrobe change. As Swift protested getting ready, Kelce did a little jig and pretended to apply makeup on her face.

Swift kicked off her first trio of Wembley shows on Friday, June 21, and Kelce was there to support her for all three. Travis was joined by brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and dad Ed Kelce to catch the Friday and Saturday, June 22, concerts. The Kelce family weren’t the only VIPs to attend Swift’s shows, as Prince William, Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Nicola Coughlan, Paul McCartney, Hugh Grant and more were spotted at the venue over the weekend.

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, who did not attend Swift’s concerts in London, shared her support of the couple from a distance. On Sunday, she reposted a clip of Travis’ surprise onstage performance on her Facebook page.

The Eras Tour initially kicked off in March 2023 and will come to an end this December. Swift has traveled across the world performing her sold-out show. Her next stops include Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan and more major European cities before she returns to London for an additional five nights at Wembley in August.

Ahead of Swift heading to Europe, Travis teased that her London shows were some of the ones he was looking forward to the most.

“I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Travis said to Entertainment Tonight in April. “I played in Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”