Kissing and telling? Teddi Mellencamp claimed that she once had sex with Matt Damon.

During a Tuesday, April 18, appearance on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Mellencamp’s fellow Bravolebrity Tamra Judge quipped, “Can we talk about the celebrity that Teddi boned?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 41, then cried, “Nooo, my gosh, you cannot tell [host] Jeff [Lewis].”

Despite Mellencamp’s protestations, Judge, 55, continued. “She mentioned it on a podcast and then went back and told the producers, ‘Take that guy’s name out,’” the Real Housewives of Orange County personality explained. “So, now I tell people, ‘If you guys wanna know, just DM me and I’ll tell you who it is.’”

An exasperated Mellencamp then said, “I’m like, ‘Stop telling people.’ I did not wanna out this guy.”

Although the All In By Teddi founder was unwilling to name names, she began sharing clues as to which A-lister she’d had a one-night stand with.

“I was 20. I had a fake ID to get into the club. … He was probably 30,” she said. “All I can tell you is he has a very famous best friend as well. … That’s all I’m saying.”

Judge then chimed in, noting that the mystery man’s first name begins with the letter “M” and his last name begins with a “D,” prompting producer Jamison Scala to guess Damon, 52. Judge then nodded as Mellencamp laughed and hid her face in embarrassment.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum’s clue about a “very famous best friend” was seemingly a nod to Damon’s tight friendship with Ben Affleck.

The Martian star — who has collaborated with Affleck, 50, on films including Good Will Hunting and Air — has been married to wife Luciana Bozán Barroso since 2005. The pair share daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Damon is also stepfather of Barroso’s 24-year-old daughter Alexia, whom she shares with ex-husband Arbello Barroso. While the Oscar winner has never addressed his alleged hookup with Mellencamp, he previously dated stars including Winona Ryder, Claire Danes and Minnie Driver.

John Mellencamp’s daughter, for her part, has been married to husband Edwin Arroyave since 2011. The twosome share daughters Slate, 10, and Dove, 3, and son Cruz, 8. The reality TV personality is also stepmom of Arroyave’s daughter from a previous marriage, Isabella, 14.

Teddi recently opened up about how she and her husband nearly got divorced during their first season of RHOBH in 2017.

“When we first started, I remember my first day honestly it was like, ‘F—k, at what point do I tell everybody that I’m getting a divorce? Like when do I do this?’” she recalled during a March episode of her and Judge’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “We were at our worst absolute phase, because truthfully, for us, it was really about a power struggle.”

The Indiana native added that there came a point when “all of a sudden, [Arroyave] was in charge of our finances,” noting that she “just started hating him” amid the shift. She explained that working on herself eventually helped her repair the issues in her marriage. “Once I started loving myself again, we could start loving each other because when I don’t love myself, we don’t love each other,” she said.

Arroyave, 45, for his part — who was also a guest on the episode — noted that the couple’s time on RHOBH was a positive force in their relationship.

“Everybody said, ‘The show is going to divide you.’ Instead it actually united us,” he shared. “It’s the importance of when you actually work on your marriage you’ll remember how much you love it. For a long time, you’ll start to dislike it … I didn’t work on my marriage for a while so I was starting to dislike it and the show made me work on it.”