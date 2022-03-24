Teresa Giudice is on the road to recovery after she was hospitalized for an “emergency medical procedure,” Us Weekly can confirm.

“She is in recovery, currently resting, and she thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes,” a rep for the reality star, 49, told Us on Thursday, March 24, one day after the surgery, adding that the procedure was “non-cosmetic.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who is set to be released soon, received support from her oldest daughter, Gia Giudice. The 21-year-old captioned a selfie of her mom in a face mask while at the hospital, “Such a trooper. I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice.”

Teresa, meanwhile, has not yet commented on her health scare. The Bravo personality’s last post on Instagram celebrated her time on season 1 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“I can’t believe The Ultimate Girls Trip is coming to an end tonight! I had such a blast on this trip Hope you guys all enjoyed it!” the New Jersey native wrote alongside a cast photo with Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer on Tuesday, March 22.

The Fabulicious author also made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month where she discussed her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas.

Us confirmed in November 2020 that Giudice and Ruelas, 47, were dating. Teresa was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before they called it quits in December 2019. In addition to Gia, the former couple share daughters Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12.

In October 2021, Teresa announced that Ruelas proposed during a trip to Greece where they were joined by her former RHONJ costar Dina Manzo.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” Teresa gushed about the major relationship milestone via Instagram at the time. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

Ruelas, who has made multiple appearances in season 12 of RHONJ, also opened up about his love for Teresa.

“Everyday your beautiful smile makes my day ❤️ Teresa you are an amazing mother – the results speak for themselves thru the beauty and grace your 4 daughters have ❤️ at our age one of the true definitions of success is how your children look at us with love, respect and honor! You have what so many take for granted! I am so grateful for you ❤️❤️ Love you babe XO!,” he captioned a sweet tribute to his fiancée late last month.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!