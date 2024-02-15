Wes Bergmann let everyone know he was safe following the shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

“All is good,” the Challenge alum, 40, wrote via X on Wednesday, February 14, after attending the event. “We’re in a giant city and we’re still the safest Super Bowl city in history, statistically.”

Bergmann, who has been a longtime Chiefs fan, shared that he and fellow Challenge star Nehemiah Clark were at the celebration. The duo were in downtown Kansas City to honor the Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Nehemiah and I were right there,” he penned. “It’s all good. We’re both okay.”

Nearly one million people took to the streets to greet the recent Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce, coach Andy Reid and more walked and rode on floats as they made their way to the rally. Several players and staff members spoke to the crowd about the Chiefs football season.

“Kansas City let me hear you one time. Man, what a year. It’s a battle through the adversity to continue to go. To go for that championship,” Patrick, 28, said during his speech. “They all doubted us, I don’t wanna hear any different. But you know who came through in the end that’s the Kansas City Chiefs. I just want to thank everybody here because Chiefs Kingdom you’re the reason we do what we do.”

After the festivities came to an end, news broke that shots were fired west of Union Station, close to where the parade route ended. The Kansas City, Missouri police department revealed that one person had died and 22 were injured.

During a press conference update, the police shared that the Chiefs players, coaches and staff are all accounted for following the shooting. Police chief Stacey Graves shared on Wednesday that three suspects had been detained but the incident was still an “active investigation.”

Us Weekly later confirmed that Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City is treating 12 victims, 11 who are children, with nine suffering gunshot wounds. Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling took to social media in hopes of supporting the victims any way he could. (All 12 victims are expected to recover.)

“Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families? First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok,” he wrote via X at the time. “But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery.”

Following the tragedy, several football players spoke out about the incident.

“Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Patrick wrote via X while Justin Reid wrote, “Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade.”

Later on Wednesday, the Chiefs organization broke their silence on the shooting.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

The Chiefs shared they were in “close communication” with the mayor’s office and the police department while also thanking first responders for their assistance.