The show must go on! While The View cohosts discussed their eventful summers, Sara Haines had an interesting start to the broadcast.

“I just ripped my skirt,” Haines, 44, said during the Tuesday, September 6, episode of the show. “You know when I said it was tight? Look at this.”

The Iowa native stood up to share the wardrobe malfunction with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin. “I can’t breathe, it was a really good vacation,” Haines joked during the Tuesday broadcast.

While the former Good Morning America correspondent laughed off her potentially embarrassing moment, she was in good spirits for the rest of the broadcast while regaling her fellow ABC personalities with tales from her summer vacation.

“My dad turned 80 and my whole family went to Maine,” she gushed, referring to husband Max Shifrin and children Alec, Sandra and Caleb. “It was my siblings, the grandbabies, the partners; everyone. That was a week full of playing cards, cornhole, drinking, eating. It was like such wholesome just being together [time].”

Haines has been a permanent fixture on The View since 2020’s season 24 after previously serving as a guest at the table.

“When I joined, there was this chill camaraderie — definitely disagreements but then it was done — and then there was a time that was more fiery and this last season has felt back to normal,” the Chase host told the Des Moines Register last month. “We can disagree and none of us take it personally. Conversation has gotten back to ideas, which is what it should be. You walk away [every day] and leave it behind and come back — it feels good again.”

She added at the time: “The View is about tuning in. It’s an honor to sit at that table but you have to know where you stand and read into a lot.”

While Haines — who previously appeared on the Today show and ABC’s Strahan and Sara — is no stranger to live TV and dealing with unexpected events including wardrobe challenges, she is also focused on raising her three little ones.

“I think [going from two] to three, I haven’t really completely noticed because you already know that you just are going to have to divide and conquer,” Haines previously told Us Weekly in September 2019. “So I don’t think I’ve felt the jump as supremely. It’s just keeping those toddlers, who are, like, climbing the walls, alive.”

During Tuesday’s season 26 premiere, Haines even noted that she enjoyed being with the kids and handling school drop-off during the View hiatus. “I felt like such a mom [when I pulled up],” she added.