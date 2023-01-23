Pamela Anderson claimed that she had an inappropriate experience with Tim Allen on the set of Home Improvement in the ’90s — but the actor shut down her allegations.

Anderson, now 55, guest-starred as Lisa the Tool Girl on the ABC series, appearing on 23 episodes from 1991 to 1993. In an excerpt from her upcoming book, Love, Pamela, the former Playboy model described an unsettling interaction with Allen, now 69.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” she wrote, per Variety. “He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. ‘Now we’re even.’ I laughed uncomfortably.”

The Superhero Movie star was 23 at the time. Allen, meanwhile, maintained in a statement to Us Weekly that the accusations are untrue.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he asserted.

Following a handful of small appearances in film and TV, Home Improvement gave Anderson her first taste at mainstream success in Hollywood. She went on to score the role of Casey Jean “C.J.” Parker on the hit series Baywatch, which ran from 1992 to 1997.

In her memoir and the accompanying documentary Pamela, A Love Story — both of which debut on January 31 — the Canada native explores her upbringing and career in a brand new light. Anderson wanted to share her story in her own words following the 2022 premiere of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

“She hated how sensationalized the story was and wanted to be able to tell hers from the beginning,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, noting that Anderson “didn’t want to consult with someone writing her life for her.”

Netflix revealed via Twitter in March 2022 that a new project was in the works featuring the Dancing With the Stars alum. At the time, Anderson shared a handwritten note alongside the announcement.

“My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” she wrote. “Wicked, wild and lost, nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor — alive to tell her real story.”

Hulu’s limited series starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles and earned multiple nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards and 2023 Golden Globes. The Hollywood & Wine actress, however, kept her distance from the project, which highlighted her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee and their infamous sex tape scandal.

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive,” Anderson said in the first trailer for her Netflix doc. “Now that it’s all coming up again, I’m feeling sick. I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time.”

She continued: “I put myself in crazy situations and I survived them. I don’t care what people think because it’s the only choice I had. If I cared what other people think, I wouldn’t be here.”