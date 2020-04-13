Giving thanks! Todd Chrisley celebrated Easter at home following his hospitalization for the coronavirus — and penned a special message to show his gratitude while on the road to recovery.

“I Thank you God for my health, my relationship with you and for my family and friends,” the 52-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star captioned a celebratory Instagram post featuring an excerpt from the Book of Proverbs on Sunday, April 12. “I celebrate your resurrection and applaud you for your commitment to us all.”

The reality TV personality opened up about his harrowing experience with the virus during an episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast on April 8. “It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” he admitted. “I cannot ever tell you a time in my life where I have ever been as sick as what I had been with the coronavirus.”

At the time, Chrisley explained to fans that he had been in the hospital for four and a half days with a high fever, but had safely returned home. “This has been a life-altering experience for me,” he added. “I think that what it has taught me is to look around and see the things that truly, truly matter — and what matters is health. You can have all the money in the world but if you don’t have your health, you have nothing. It’s been a tough, tough three weeks.”

Following her estranged father’s health scare, Lindsie Chrisley took to Instagram to shut down trolls who disparaged his character amid the crisis. “The audacity of some people blows my mind,” the 30-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story on April 8, sharing a screenshot of the nasty comments she received about her dad’s condition. “This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages & I’m not here for it. Get right or get off my page.”

Though she and her father are in the midst of a falling out after he accused her of being unfaithful in her marriage, Lindsie explained to Us Weekly exclusively that she would never “want anything bad to happen” to him. She later told The Ashley that it made her “really sad to see he had been hospitalized,” but that she hasn’t reached out to check in with her family since Todd’s hospital stint. “We have no contact whatsoever,” Lindsie admitted.

