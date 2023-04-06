Celebrating their father. Todd Chrisley’s kids took to social media to celebrate the former reality star’s 54th birthday while he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, serve their ongoing prison sentences.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you’ll ever know,” Savannah Chrisley, 25, captioned a pic of herself with her father and family via Instagram on Thursday, April 6. “It’s been 80 days … 80 days since I last received a ‘goodnight my angel’ text or an ‘I love you more.’ GEEZZZ how I miss them!! My parents have also been together almost 30 years … and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today …I’m imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!! #happybirthday.”

Her brother Chase Chrisley, 26, shared a similar sentiment. “Words can’t describe how much i miss you, this will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won’t be together but we are together in spirit,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum captioned an Instagram slideshow of pics of himself and Todd over the years. “I Love you and I’m beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are! We live in a broken world with a broken system but i have faith that we will be together soon! Until then i love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss.”

Todd’s eldest, daughter Lindsie Chrisley, 33, showed the Chrisley Knows Best alum some love on her Instagram Story. Sharing a childhood photo of herself with her father, she wrote on Thursday, “Happy birthday to this man with the braided belt on. To know him is to love him.”

Lindsie — who shares her son, Jackson, 10, with ex-husband Will Campbell — continued: “’This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.’ — I John 5:14.” (Todd shares Lindsie and son Kyle Chrisley, 31, with his ex-wife Teresa Terry. He and Julie, 50, tied the knot in 1996 and later welcomed Chase, Savannah and son Grayson Chrisley, 16.)

The famous family’s birthday wishes come four months after Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, in November 2022 after being found guilty of tax fraud in June of that year. The couple reported to prison on January 17. Upon their sentencing, Savannah took custody of Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe Chrisley — the daughter of Kyle and his ex, Angela Victoria Johnson. Todd and Julie were previously granted full custody of their granddaughter in 2016.

The pair’s children have been very vocal about their family’s legal troubles, particularly Savannah, who often shares updates on her parents’ lives in prison on her “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast.

“I will say, it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair, like, really weird,” the Sassy founder said of Todd’s blonde locks on the February 14 episode of the podcast. “He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is really weird.’”

She also noted that seeing how her mom and dad are handling their time behind bars has given her “so much hope and so much restored strength,” adding, “I’m like, ‘This isn’t the end.”

Savannah continued: “I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story.”

At the time of their sentencing, Todd and Julie’s lawyer, Bruce Howard Morris, revealed that “an appeal is planned.” However, West Coast Trial Lawyers CEO Neama Rhamani exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 that the odds for an appeal are likely not in their favor.

“I don’t think this appeal has much chance of success,” Rhamani stated. “I understand that they’re blaming their former employee Mark [Braddock], but there’s tons of evidence of things that they did, including what they did for the grand jury, trying to obstruct justice. And the problem with an appeal is you really need to appeal some sort of legal error — a mistake that the judge made. It’s very hard to appeal a question of fact a jury’s finding.”

The legal expert added: “In this particular case, the jurors thought that it was Todd and Julie who committed this fraud, not their former employee.”