Causing a rift? Although Randall Emmett grew close to several Vanderpump Rules stars during his romance with Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval hinted that their interactions might look a little different following the pair’s split.

“I don’t even know if Randall necessarily — I think at this point he might want to cut ties [with us] and maybe move on,” Sandoval, 38, explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, January 18, when asked whether he thinks his friendship with Emmett, 50, will last down the line. “I don’t know. I can’t predict the future. I don’t think so, honestly.”

Tom Schwartz later weighed in on how the “tough” breakup affected his bond with the director, saying, “On a personal level, I really love Randall, he is a great dude and we have a great relationship. But I understand that it got messy and Lala is my girl, too.”

After joining the hit Bravo series in 2014, Kent, 31, surprised her costars and viewers when she chose to keep her love life private. The beauty mogul started dating Emmett ahead of season 5, going public with their relationship in 2018. Two years later, the pair made their onscreen debut. The filmmaker quickly formed connections with several of Kent’s costars, including Schwartz, 39, Sandoval and Jax Taylor.

In October 2021, the singer sparked split speculation when she deleted all photos of her then-fiancé from her social media. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome had called it quits. Shortly after news of their breakup made headlines, a source told Us that the Midnight in the Switchgrass director was spotted “venting” to Taylor, 42, during a dinner in Los Angeles.

“It was just a guys’ night and Lala was nowhere in sight,” an eyewitness shared in November 2021, adding that it seemed as though the Florida native needed “some advice or someone to talk to” at the time.

Kent, for her part, later revealed that she and Emmett “don’t communicate” much anymore after she saw photos of him with other women in Nashville.

“He came home. I had seen the pictures. I kind of knew what I wanted to do. We didn’t have a conversation about it and I packed my stuff and I left. No communication about anything. Even now, it’s through lawyers,” the reality star, who shares 10-month-old daughter Ocean with her ex-fiancé, detailed on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2021. “I think that’s what is so hard to stomach for me is that even when we weren’t connecting, I was so loyal and faithful.”

The Utah native got honest about the work she put into making her relationship work before ending her engagement.

“I was not sending inappropriate text messages. I was, like, in it. I went straight to him. If I was ever feeling unhappy, I was willing to do couple’s therapy. I started going to therapy on my own,” she said. “Like, I was doing anything I possibly could to make sure that he and I would stand the test of time. [Now I] feel like I was doing all of that really for nothing. I mean, I look back on these years with him and I can’t remember any of it.”