Tom Sandoval was involved in a heated brawl while attending a formal party.

According to a Friday, September 1, TikTok video, the 41-year-old Vanderpump Rules star seemingly tried to intervene when a partygoer tossed both a drink and a floral centerpiece in the crowd.

After the man threw a glass of red wine at the event’s security guards, he ran toward a separate area of the room and picked up a gold chair. Sandoval can then be seen running into the frame, seemingly trying to de-escalate the situation. While a separate security guard restrained the man in his arms, he retained a grasp on the chair. Sandoval grabbed the other side of the seat, and they appeared to get into an aggressive tug-of-war over it.

TikTok user TheMeganPlays, who filmed the interaction, explained that she and her friend attended a party where the Pump Rules cast was filming. “A random guy started a fight with security, idk about what. He grabbed our centerpiece so,” she wrote underneath the post.

Megan further clarified on Saturday, September 2, that the man — who has not been identified — was not attacking Sandoval.

“We were just sitting at a table and this random guy came and he grabbed the centerpiece [of a] flower vase [and] chucked it at the security guard,” Megan recalled in a second video, speculating he probably wanted to get on camera during the Vanderpump Rules taping. “Then, Sandoval stepped in. I don’t think Sandoval was initially involved in the fight — that’s not what it seemed like.”

Megan further alleged that Vanderpump Rules producers “didn’t know what was going on” before the man was kicked out of the venue. Producers then shuffled the cast out of the room as well, and it is not known if the brawl continued elsewhere.

Sandoval has not yet publicly addressed the incident.

The Vanderpump Rules cast have currently been on a cast trip to San Francisco, where Sandoval, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber all stepped out at the Friday bash. The crew snapped behind-the-scenes pics in their formalwear via their respective Instagram Stories but did not capture any moments from the fight.

Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, whom Us Weekly confirmed in March that he split from following his affair with Raquel Leviss, also joined the group for the trip. Madix, 38, was accompanied by her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai.

The San Fran getaway marked the conclusion of season 11. “That’s a wrap on season 11,” Kent 33, said via her Instagram Stories later on Friday. “What a wild and strange summer, but it’s done.”

Season 11 will be particularly heated because it features the first on-camera interactions between the cast after last season’s reunion, where the group was at odds with Sandoval and Leviss, 28, following their cheating scandal. Leviss, for her part, opted not to return for the new episodes after she left a mental health treatment facility in July.