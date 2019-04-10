What’s on your mind, Tristan? Exactly one year after Tristan Thompson first made headlines for cheating on his then-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, the Cleveland Cavaliers player posted a contemplative picture on his Instagram account.

The 28-year-old athlete simply captioned the pic that showed him wearing an all-black ensemble while standing on top of a rooftop in his hometown of Toronto, Canada with a Canadian flag emoji on Wednesday, April 10. Though Thompson didn’t fully disable the comments on the post — which he seemingly knew would attract backlash from supporters of the reality star, 34 — he did limit who was able to write underneath the pic.

One year prior, photos and videos of the NBA star kissing another woman surfaced just days before Kardashian gave birth to the former couple’s daughter, True Thompson, 11 months. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that it wasn’t a one time occasion, and that Thompson had been unfaithful to the mother of his child with several women while she was pregnant.

Despite the infidelity, the Strong Looks Better Naked author remained faithful to Thompson for nearly 10 months before he was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The incident, which hit close to home, led Kardashian to call it quits on their relationship in February 2019.

The Good American cofounder also took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a cryptic message about love. “You will always find love draining if you date people you have to raise,” the message read.

Kardashian’s newest project — her work as an executive producer on Investigation Discovery’s new series Twisted Love — was also ironically announced on Wednesday as well. The show is set to “explore what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy,” and will feature “poisoned passions, scandalous affairs and real-life fatal attractions.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her excitement for the series in a press release issued by the network. “Relationships can be complicated, and these never-before-seen stories show just how dangerous it can be when love turns lethal,” Kardashian explained.

