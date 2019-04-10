Over it! Khloé Kardashian’s longtime best friend, Malika Haqq, divulged her true opinions on drama-seeking people — and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “liked” the note.

Haqq, 36, tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday, April 10: “So sick of insensitive, attention hungry, no business having, low vibrating, waste of oxygen, evil ass humans.” Shortly after it was posted, Kardashian, 34, hit the “like” button on the tweet.

So sick of insensitive, attention hungry, no business having, low vibrating, waste of oxygen, evil ass humans 😤 — Malika (@ForeverMalika) April 10, 2019

The Celebrity Big Brother alum’s assertive message came less than two months after Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on the Strong Looks Better Naked author with Jordyn Woods. A source told Us Weekly that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, was seen “making out” with the model, 21, at a party in Los Angeles on February 17.

Shortly after news of the cheating scandal broke, Haqq commented on an Instagram meme that showed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 14-month-old daughter, Stormi, waving to the camera. The Definitely Divorcing actress fired, “These hoes ain’t loyal.”

A second insider told Us that Haqq took on “the role of the ’angrier’ one” on behalf of Kardashian, who was “so upset and hurt” at the time. The source continued, “[Malika] thinks Jordyn is disgusting and complete trash.”

The Good American cofounder eventually confronted both Thompson and Woods, and ultimately decided to end her two-plus-year relationship with the professional athlete. The Canadian basketball player was previously caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women in April 2018, days before she gave birth to their now-11-month-old daughter, True.

While Kardashian and Thompson are no longer in a relationship, the former Kocktails with Khloé host explained that she will not keep True away from her father. “He is a good dad to her,” the reality TV personality tweeted on March 16. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!