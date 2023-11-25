Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce’s Christmas card shoot had gone to the dogs.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared via Minted, Kylie, 31, teased that it was difficult to corral their “smelly” pups, Winnie and Baloo, for the photos.

“Person on the naughty list [of] Team Kelce is Baloo,” Kylie joked in the Thursday, November 23, video, warning crew members about leaving snacks out for the dog to steal. “If we lose another loaf of bread to Baloo Kelce …”

Jason, 36, chimed in, adding their dog will “eat anything in sight.”

“The vets are like, ‘Hey, don’t give him chocolate.’ We’re not givin’ him chocolate, he’s choosing chocolate,” the Philadelphia Eagles center quipped, with Kylie concurring that it definitely earned Baloo the “naughty” label.

Jason and Kylie, who wed in April 2018, dropped their annual holiday card in collaboration with Minted earlier this month. The married couple sported festive sweaters as they posed with daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months. The two dogs also got into the spirit, wearing reindeer headbands.

“Preparation was making sure that we had a nutritious breakfast because we were about to bribe the livin’ daylights out of these children,” Kylie joked in a November 16 Instagram video from the shoot. “It’s an endurance game.”

With the Christmas cards now sent out, Jason is focused on making sure Kylie doesn’t discover her present before their holiday celebration.

“I actually already have Kylie’s gift and I think she’s seen it 15 times,” Jason told brother Travis Kelce on the Wednesday, November 22, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “She helps me organize my entire closet, so I don’t know where to hide it. But it’s good. It’s really good.”

Jason did not reveal what he purchased for Kylie, only noting that it is “cool” and he’s “pretty excited” for her to open it. For his three daughters, Jason confessed that he was considering gifts starring Disney Junior characters Dino Ranch and Bluey since the girls are easily impressed.

Keeping Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett entertained on the festive occasion is similar to how Jason and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, used to organize the holiday events.

“During Christmas, years ago, we used to [play] Mario Bros. video games,” Donna recently told Us Weekly. “We would say, ‘OK, it’s your turn. You see how far you can get,’ and then we’d do a tag team.”

She continued: “We would travel a lot. We would be in Florida, St. Augustine, visiting relatives, Disney [World], Marco Island and Fort Myers. [Jason and Travis’] grandparents [and] uncles, were in Florida, so we constantly went to Florida for the holidays.”