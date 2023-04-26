Missing in action. Sofia Richie‘s brother, Miles Richie, wasn’t present when she tied the knot with Elliot Grainge over the weekend, but he had a good reason for missing the ceremony.

After the musician, 28, was noticeably absent from the wedding festivities, a rep told TMZ that Miles wasn’t feeling well before the event. He then took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. According to Miles’ spokesperson, Sofia, 24, understood why her brother had to miss her big day.

The fashion designer and Grainge, 29, exchanged vows on Saturday, April 22, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Sofia chose a halter-neck gown designed by Chanel and later changed into a shorter dress (also Chanel) for the afterparty.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, walking her down the aisle and a long list of famous names in attendance. The model’s sister, Nicole Richie, was there with her husband, Joel Madden, while Joel’s twin, Benji Madden, attended with wife Cameron Diaz. Paris Hilton was also in the audience along with her husband, Carter Reum.

Lionel, 73, shares Sofia and Miles with ex-wife Diane Alexander, whom he divorced in 2004. The “Hello” crooner and ex-wife Brenda Harvey adopted Nicole, 41, in 1983 when she was two years old.

Ahead of the wedding, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Sofia and her then-fiancé’s families were eagerly awaiting the couple’s union. “Sofia’s family couldn’t be happier for her and Elliot. They’ve seen her in past relationships, but nothing compares to how happy she seems with Elliot,” the source said earlier this month. “They know she’s going to make an exquisite bride and they can’t wait for her to start this next chapter of her life.”

The influencer and Grainge have known each other for years thanks in part to their family connection. Elliot’s father is Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, who has worked with Nicole’s dad, Lionel, many times over the years.

Sofia and Elliot first sparked romance rumors in early 2021 before making their relationship Instagram official in March of that year. “They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” an insider exclusively told Us in April 2021. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

One year later, the music executive popped the question with a beachside proposal that included rose petals and candles. “Forever isn’t long enough,” Sofia wrote via Instagram in April 2022 alongside photos from the romantic moment.