William H. Macy’s neighbor is taking legal action after the actor allegedly cut down his trees, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Pierce Brown accused the Shameless alum, 73, of having landscapers remove Brown’s trees without his permission while he was on vacation in December 2021. The workers “seriously damaged several healthy, decades-old mature pine trees and other vegetation” on the property according to Brown.

The docs state that when Brown returned from vacation, Macy visited his neighbor to discuss the condition of the neighbor’s shared hillside — which was damaged and destabilized from the landscaping.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Brown is suing the Fargo actor for trespassing, trespassing to timber, negligence and private nuisance. He is seeking a total of $600,000, citing “loss of property value, loss of use and enjoyment of his property, a loss of privacy, an increase in noise, as well as emotional distress, irritation, annoyance and discomfort.” The damages are broken down into two categories: $100,000 for general damages and $500,000 in special damages due to the destruction of plants. Brown is also requesting a jury trial.

Macy’s latest legal woe comes four years after his wife, Felicity Huffman, was implicated in the college admission scandal in 2019. The Wild Hogs actor, for his part, was not charged in the nationwide case.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 60, paid $15,000 to enhance her and Macy’s eldest daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. The couple — who have been married since 1997 — also share daughter Georgia, 21.

Huffman pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to two weeks in prison — which she completed in October 2019. The Transamerica actress also had to pay a $30,000 fine plus complete 250 hours of community service. Before heading to prison, she apologized for her role in the scandal.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in a statement in September 2019. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”