Still in his heart. Nearly five months after Willie Garson died, son Nathen Garson is paying tribute on what would have been the actor’s 58th birthday.

“Happy birthday papa. Miss you tons and love you ❤️,” Nathen wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 20, sharing a throwback snap of the father-son pair.

Several of the late Hawaii Five-0 alum’s celebrity friends also honored his memory on Sunday.

“I miss you I miss you I miss you. Happy Birthday @willie.garson,” Hilarie Burton captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Willie. “Love you and @nathen_garson for my whole life.”

The 39-year-old One Tree Hill alum’s husband, Jeffery Dean Morgan, replied: “Happy birthday pal. We love you.”

Bryan Greenberg, for his part, concurred, commenting: “Same 🥲.”

The Sex and the City alum died following a private battle with pancreatic cancer in September 2021. He was 57.

“I love you so much papa,” the college student announced via Instagram at the time of his father’s death. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘.”

Since Willie’s death, Nathen has frequently shared sweet memories of the pair and even honored his father at the premiere of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.

“What a wonderful trip and what an amazing time I got to have,” Nathen wrote via Instagram in December 2021, alongside a group photo with AJLT stars Chris Noth, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis. “Thanks @justlikethatmax for a wonderful time and for inviting me to enjoy the season premiere of And Just Like That! Go check it out on HBOmax!”

Before his death, the White Collar alum reprised his beloved role of Carrie Bradshaw’s BFF, Stanford Blatch, during the first two episodes of the SATC revival.

“I spent a lot of time with Willie Garson, who I know we all miss very much and I miss very much,” Niall Cunningham — who plays Miranda’s adult son, Brady, in the new series — exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere. “I knew him very briefly, but it was great to talk with him about just, like, how long he had known Sarah Jessica. There’s always one New York actor who you’re like, ‘I’m gonna be friends with that person.’ I could feel it. I feel very grateful for the time I had with him, just talking about old movies we love. … He was such a fun person to be around.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!