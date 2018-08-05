Wilmer Valderrama has been sticking by ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato’s side since her overdose last month, but on Saturday, August 4, the actor stepped away from her hospital bedside for a good cause.

The Charming actor, 38, was spotted at a charity event in L.A. for Kind (Kids in Need of Defense) Los Angeles, a nonprofit founded by Angelina Jolie that helps to provide legal counsel to refugee and immigrant children in the U.S.

One day prior, Valderrama was also spotted getting back to business as he returned to the set of NCIS.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum visited Lovato, 25, who remains in the hospital, three days in a row after she overdosed on July 24, staying even after other well-wishers had left.

As a source revealed to Us Weekly, Valderrama “seemed really down and looked sad” during his three-hour visit with Lovato on July 25, the day after she overdosed.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was found unconscious by paramedics after being called by a female friend of the star, who requested they use “no sirens.” A source revealed exclusively to Us that the songstress was revived with Narcan, a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses.

Following the news, an insider told Us that the That ‘70s Show star — who dated the Disney channel alum for six years until their split in June 2016 — was “devastated.”

“He still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time. She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

Lovato has since agreed to go “straight to rehab” upon her release, according to an insider. “[Demi] knows she needs to finally get serious help.”

