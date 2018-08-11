Wilmer Valderrama remains a constant support for ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato following her overdose and treatment in rehab.

“Wilmer is continuing to support her and has been actively following up and checking in on her when he can,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The That ’70s Show star was a constant presence by Lovato’s hospital bedside after she overdosed at her L.A. home on July 24.

According to the source, the feelings between the actor, 38, and the pop star, 25, never faded after the couple of six years split in June 2016. “He has made it a priority and they’ve never fallen out of love,” the source said. “Even though they are broken up and not together right now, when a loved one goes through a crisis, your true colors of who you are as a person come out and he has really portrayed himself in the same way that she’s spoken about him in all of her previous public interviews.”

Lovato isn’t the only one taking note, either. “Her family and close friends really appreciate him,” the source added.

As Us previously reported, the NCIS actor was spotted visiting the “Confident” crooner at an L.A. hospital three days in a row after she was found unconscious by paramedics, who were called to Lovato’s home by a female friend who asked for “no sirens” to be used.

A source revealed to Us that the Disney channel alum was revived with Narcan, a drug used to treat opiate overdoses. She has since been transported to rehab after leaving the hospital on August 4.

Valderrama was said to be “devastated” over the news of his former paramour’s collapse. “He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” a source told Us after her overdose. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

Prior to the Fabletics designer’s health scare, she and Valderrama showed a little PDA while reuniting for a lunch date in February, with a source exclusively telling Us at the time that the duo left the restaurant “with their arms around each other.”

