Zendaya is continuing to pay tribute to her late Euphoria costar, Angus Cloud, following his death.

The Emmy winner, 26, visited a mural that had been dedicated to Cloud in Los Angeles, sharing a photo via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 9.

Cloud was painted in black-and-white wearing a red blazer. The mural was completed with stenciled letters of his name and the phrase “We Love You.” Graffiti tags have since been added to honor his memory.

“Angus 4ever,” one individual wrote, as another added, “You outshined this lifetime until the next one brother.”

News broke on July 31 that Cloud had been found dead at his Oakland, California, home. He was 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said in a statement at the time. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

His loved ones continued: “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.”

Following Cloud’s passing, many of his Euphoria costars offered their condolences to his family. (Cloud is survived by his mother and his younger siblings and was predeceased by his father, who died earlier this summer.) Zendaya, for her part, honored her friend’s legacy in a thoughtful Instagram tribute.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” she wrote on August 1. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Zendaya added: “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love … ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Cloud’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, though his mother previously denied reports that his passing was “intentional.”

“I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” Lisa Cloud wrote via Facebook on Saturday, August 5. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s [Conor Hickey] untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”