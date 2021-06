Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom

The Revenge Looks Better Naked author married the former Los Angeles Lakers player in September 2009 after meeting one month prior. The duo split in December 2013, with Khloé filing for divorce. After Odom suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in October 2015, the TV personality put the filing on hold to help him recover. Khloé filed again in May 2016 and the divorce was finalized that year.