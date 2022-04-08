Something sweet! Andrew Walker has been making Hallmark Channel fans swoon for a decade — his first movie with the network was in 2012 — and he has no plans of slowing down.

The 42-year-old actor has been turning heads since his debut in A Bride for Christmas. Walker has since appeared in more than 20 movies for the company, including holiday hits and seasonal classics.

The Montreal native has been acting since the early ‘90s, and his status as a Hallmark Channel leading man has only furthered his career. In fact, Walker’s seniority on the network has allowed him to not only chose his projects but continue to grow his company, Little West, at the same time.

“I do get a script and I get to read through it, and say, ‘Hey, do you want to take this one? Do you want to wait for the next one?’” Walker told Lolly Christmas in November 2019, noting his family and “responsibilities” in California play a part in his decisions. “I have a small business in L.A. that my wife and I started years ago — a juice company — so I have to take all of that into consideration.”

The Bottled With Love star noted that sometimes he picks and chooses based on location or script, while other roles make the cut thanks to the ensemble cast.

“Nine and half times out of 10, I usually take the project no matter what because, it’s great — Hallmark has a ‘No a–hole’ policy so, usually I’m working with really great people,” Walker explained. “People that reciprocate the same kind of set mentality but, all in all, I do get to pick and choose — and it’s really great that I’m able to do that right now in my career.”

Walker’s Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery costar Nikki DeLoach certainly fits that bill, as the two actors have a history of working together for Hallmark Channel. The duo previously starred in 2016’s A Dream of Christmas, 2017’s The Perfect Catch and 2020’s Sweet Autumn.

“Can you believe we’re shooting another movie together?” Walker joked during a “Curious Questions” video interview for the network earlier this month.

The 27-Hour Day actor shared his favorite thing about 42-year-old DeLoach, saying, “She will know if you’re having a bad day, a good day before anything comes out of your mouth.”

The Awkward alum gushed about her longtime friend, explaining that she is a fan of “how smart he is.” She added: “He knows a lot about a lot of things.”

When it comes to their new film — which premieres on Sunday, April 10, on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel — Walker has high hopes that it’ll become a fan favorite.

“It was the best movie that I have ever done on the Hallmark Channel, for sure, because it was so different. It was a character that I haven’t been able to play before,” he told Suzee’s Behind the Scenes on Tuesday, April 5. “The way I look at it is that this movie can be the first of 18 novels. If it does well and if people respond well, it may lead to more films.”

The Love in Design actor teased: “We are bringing something to Hallmark that has never been seen before. This is something that people are going to be pleasantly surprised, especially to see the dynamic between Nikki and myself.”

Scroll down to learn more about Walker: