Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders

The now-parents of three first attempted to find everlasting happiness as contestants on The Bachelor and Bachelorette. Csincsak, for his part, received the final rose from Pappas in 2008 but called it quits on their relationship just four months after the finale aired. The previous year, Lueders was sent home by Jason Mesnick on week 1 of his season. The two met in 2010 at a Bachelor event hosted by the professional skateboarder and wed that same year. They share two sons, Noah and Carter, and a daughter, Charlotte.