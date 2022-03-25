It’s official! After months of fueling dating rumors, Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman have taken their relationship public.

“Hard launch,” the Bachelor season 25 alum, 25, captioned a Friday, March 25, Instagram snap, kissing Bukowski, 35, on a beach.

Redman shared more photos of the pair’s tropical trip for a destination wedding hours later via Instagram Story on Friday. She captioned a tongue-heavy PDA snap, “Happy and sun-kissed here in Costa Rica.”

The twosome — who both hail from Chicago, Illinois — have been getting cozy since both their Bachelor Nation tenures.

“[My dating life] is good. You know, it was bad for a while. After Katie [Morton, my ex-fiancée], I didn’t date anybody really,” Bukowski said during a January appearance on the “She’s All Bach” podcast. “Recently, it’s been pretty good.”

At the time, the Bachelor Pad alum downplayed the pair’s connection, telling the hosts, “I’m not going to confirm or deny those allegations. But I know Anna. She’s a great girl. … We’re definitely friends. I enjoy spending time with her.”

He continued: “I’m just really kind of enjoying my time, you know, currently dating, and I don’t want to put an extra spotlight on it by any means because genuinely, like, for the first time in a long time, [I’m] happy with no stress behind it. [I’m] just kind of, you know, enjoying good company. … No stress, very free, very natural. All of it very unexpected, but obviously, you know, happy that it’s happening with whoever that might be.”

Bukowski has since changed his tune, commenting, “Lucky guy,” on the copywriter’s Friday social media upload. Fellow Bachelor Nation alumni — including Katie Thurston, Nick Viall and Raven Gates — also were ecstatic to learn the pair’s relationship news. The 30-year-old former bank marketing manager, who’s been dating John Hersey since November 2021, proclaimed, “Finally!”

Bukowski first joined the ABC franchise when he appeared on season 8 of The Bachelorette. Since then, he’s returned for episodes of The Bachelorette season 10, Bachelor Pad season 3 and three seasons of Bachelor in Paradise (1, 2 and 6). During the sixth season finale in September 2019, he popped the question to Morton, 29. The pair soon called it quits, breaking off their engagement, in December 2019. (Morton later moved on with soccer player James Rowe.)

Redman, for her part, appeared on Matt James’ quarantined season of The Bachelor in 2021 before hitting the BiP beaches in season 7. Redman, who attempted to pursue a connection with James Bonsall, eventually left the August 2021 show single and she went back home to Chicago.

