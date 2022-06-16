Still Working Through Things

A source exclusively told Us in February 2022 that the exes are “still in communication” with each other after calling it quits three months prior. “There are some lingering matters between them that haven’t been resolved yet. They were working on projects together, planning things, and it seems like there isn’t closure yet,” the insider said. “It’s more him still having to figure things out post-split between what they had and also move on from the bond she had with his family and friends.”

The source added that Clark has not started going on dates post-split, due in part, to how the public breakup affected him. “He gets excited about the idea of dating again but has trust issues from being in the spotlight,” the insider told Us. “His biggest fear is getting close to someone, breaking up and then that girl sharing with the world about their relationship.”