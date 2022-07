Sister, Sister

There was no mixing up Emily and Haley at the wedding. The matron of honor wore a powder blue dress and had her hair up for the ceremony, which she attended alongside husband Oula Palve. Also different will be the sisters’ names. “Haley and I will no longer have the same last names,” the bride said. “It’s so crazy but I’m so excited about this next chapter in our lives.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper