Jean-Luc Breaks His Silence

Right before the first part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, Jean-Luc addressed all the speculation about whether he was the father of Dani’s daughter and was met with backlash from fans and several of his cast members. Alli, Sydney, Colin and Natasha called for the deckhand to deal with the possibility that the child is his.

Jean-Luc clarified the next day that he was actively looking to take a paternity test.

“Yes, I know paternity test kits are available at drugstores but the goal is for us to take the tests together instead of shipping saliva samples around the world. But yes, there will be one ASAP,” he confirmed at the time.

He added: “Why am I sharing on Insta? Because its the only way I have to set the record straight about me not wanting to be involved if the baby is mine.”

Jean-Luc said that he was blocked by Dani on Instagram in December 2020, but that following his recent post he received a message from his ex on WhatsApp.