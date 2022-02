February 2022

The Marry Me star said she and Affleck are trying to keep their relationship private because they remember the publicity circus of their early ’00s romance.

“I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately and that’s what we’ve learned,” Lopez said during an appearance on Today. “But we’re very happy, if that’s what you wondering about.”