Shop ’til you drop. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted indulging in some retail therapy after insiders revealed their serious discussions about getting married.

The two were seen holding hands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 24, as they went shopping. Lopez, 52, wore her hair in a bun with a black and white houndstooth Tom Ford skirt, black turtleneck tank top and matching black and white sunglasses. She finished the look with mesh black stiletto heels that gave the 5’5 star several inches of height while walking with her 6’4 boyfriend.

Affleck, 49, looked more casual in black jeans with a dark button-down shirt with a pair of aviators as they ran errands.

The pair, who reunited publicly in April, have been having serious conversations about the future of their relationship, a source exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“Jennifer and Ben are talking about getting married,” an insider told Us, adding that the two don’t want a massive wedding.

The duo are “both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” the source added.

The couple were together for two years and got engaged in the early 2000s but split in 2004. When they reunited following the singer’s split from Alex Rodriguez, it was a dream come true for the duo.

The Argo director considers the Hustlers star to be “the one that got away,” so he wants to put a ring on it soon. “He’s determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time,” the insider emphasized.

When the proposal happens, the answer isn’t going to be a surprise. Lopez has told friends that “Ben has matured into the man of her dreams,” and that she will “100000 percent say yes when he proposes.”

Although only the couple embarked on their shopping trip, they’ve also been spending a great deal of time with each other’s kids. Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Lopez is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The three girls and Max enjoyed a night at the theater on Friday, August 20. As the duo took the four children to see the musical Hamilton at Hollywood’s Pantages theater.

The next day, all five kids joined the couple for a trip to the Magic Castle on Saturday, August 21. “They looked like a normal family,” a witness dished to Us.

“They moved along as a cohesive unit,” the source noted, adding that the entire group “had a great time.”

The blended family attended the castle’s Palace of Mystery brunch show, where the “kids were having the time of their lives,” and enjoyed a special private magic show.

