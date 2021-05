Kimye

Who: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Together: 2012 – 2021

Kimoji, Skims, Kimye — it’s no secret that the middle Kardashian sister is an expert when it comes to iconic names. The pair, who wed in a lavish ceremony in May 2014, share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In February 2014 the reality star filed for divorce from the “Bound 2” rapper.