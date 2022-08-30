Brittany Aldean, Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris’ Social Media Feud

Jason Aldean’s wife was accused of making transphobic comments in August 2022, leading Pope, Morris and other stars to call her out on social media.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼,” the beauty blogger wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a makeup tutorial.

While the North Carolina native’s husband wrote “Lmao!!” in support of the post, Pope expressed her discontent via Twitter.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” the Voice winner wrote, referencing both Brittany’s post and her hair extensions line. “But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

In response to the “Thinkin of You” singer’s post, Morris wrote that it was “so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human,” before adding that the YouTube personality should just “sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” referring to the January 2021 riot in Washington D.C. following the U.S. presidential election.

Brittany later addressed her controversial remarks via her Instagram Story, arguing that she simply has her kids’ best interests at heart. “I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, [my son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow [my daughter] Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children,” she wrote at the time, later adding, “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”