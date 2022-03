Lil Nas X Gets Shut Out

Despite being one of the biggest hits of 2019, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” struggled to break through on country radio. The song was pulled from the Billboard Top Country 100 list, with the outlet claiming that it lacked “elements of today’s country music in its current version.” However, the Georgia native wasn’t fazed, telling Teen Vogue in June 2019 that the outcry made him “feel even more accomplished” as an artist.