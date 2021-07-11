Bindi and Robert Irwin’s Most Touching Tributes to Late Dad Steve Irwin

Bindi’s Sweet Words

“Dad, Today is your birthday,” Bindi wrote via Instagram in February 2020 alongside a throwback of herself and her dad holding a porcupine together. “I had an extra strong cup of tea just how you liked it. I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her. Robert and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished. I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you. I walked through your office in the zoo and smiled at our old family photographs.”