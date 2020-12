When Blake Called John Legend the ‘Best Man I Know’

Being recognized as one of Time’s 100 most influential people should be an honor, but Legend totally stole Reynolds’ thunder in April 2017. “Congratulations to the most influential person in my life,” Lively teased on Instagram. “The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”