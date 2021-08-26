When He Flexed His Muscles While Saving a Turtle

“Are we supposed to believe this isn’t a post about your fine ass arms?” Lively wrote in an Instagram direct message to her husband after he posted a photo of a turtle hiding under his car, which he later removed.

During the rescue mission, Reynolds’ arm muscles were on full display, which Lively pointed out via her Instagram Story in July 2021. “But wait, there’s more,” she captioned one of the zoomed-in snaps. “You’re welcome.” The California native added a whipped cream and cherry on top GIF alongside one muscle photo, while adding fireworks to another.