Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Most Savage Trolling Moments

When Ryan Said He Would Use Blake as a ‘Human Shield’

Ah, the early days of the Reynolds’ savagery. The Deadpool actor told David Letterman shortly after the couple’s first daughter, James, was born that his priorities had shifted. “I used to say to [Blake], ‘I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.’ I would say that to my wife,” he said during a February 2015 appearance on The Late Show. “And the second I looked in that baby’s eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby.”