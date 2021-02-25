Family Quarantine

Us exclusively reported in April 2020 that Britney “went back home to Louisiana to visit her mom, dad, sister and her nieces” amid the COVID-19 pandemic after initially quarantining in California with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The family celebrated Jamie Lynn’s 29th birthday while Britney was in town and also enjoyed “fun, relaxing downtime,” according to a source.

Jamie’s attorney Vivian Thoreen confirmed the news 10 months later, saying on Good Morning America, “Early on in the pandemic, they spent two weeks with other family members, hunkered down in Louisiana, and they spent a lot of time together. Britney and Jamie went on long drives together. They played and worked in the family garden. And every night, Jamie cooked Southern comfort food that the family ate and enjoyed together.”