Jamie’s Absence

Lynne and her longtime friend Felicia Culotta took turns traveling with Britney in the late ‘90s after the teen signed a deal with Jive Records. Britney’s agent at the time, Nancy Carson, recalled seeing Jamie around much less, saying in the “Framing Britney Spears” episode of The New York Times Presents in February 2021, “Jamie visited from time to time and was anxious to see this time be worthwhile so that he could justify the money that it was costing to do this.” Former Jive executive Kim Kaiman, meanwhile, said in the documentary, “Her mother would do whatever it took, personally and for the family’s sake, for Britney to be a star. I never talked to her father. The only thing Jamie ever said to me was, ‘My daughter is going to be so rich she’s going to buy me a boat.’”