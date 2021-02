Jamie’s Alcoholism

Lynne wrote in Through the Storm that Jamie “always enjoyed a beer here and there, but he didn’t start drinking heavily until after Bryan was born” in April 1977. “With every alcohol-soaked episode, our perfect little life began to unstitch, and the knot we had tied with our vows and our love started to work loose, thread by painful thread,” she continued. Jamie eventually went to rehab in 2004 after Britney urged him to seek help.