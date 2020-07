Emma Roberts

“The full moon makes me do most things but I wear a mask because I want to and so should you! 🤍😷✔️🌙🌝🖤 #wearadamnmask please,” the pregnant Unfabulous alum wrote via Instagram on July 3 alongside a black-and-white selfie. Roberts wore a pair of black sunglasses and a floral mask to cover her face, posing casually in a “Full Moon made me do it” sweatshirt.