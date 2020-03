Howie Mandel

The America’s Got Talent judge has always been a germaphobe, so he is definitely gearing up to keep himself safe during the crisis. “Viral #safety,” Mandel wrote via Instagram on March 9, alongside a video of himself saying he no longer feels “comfortable” at a mall or the movies. He also shared a picture of himself with a bike helmet on and carrying toilet paper that read, “Stores out of water and masks.”