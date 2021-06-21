Kevin Smith and Harley Quinn Smith

“I’m very happy for her,” the director gushed over his daughter, who was one of the breakout stars of Freeform’s Cruel Summer, during a June 2021 E! News interview. The father-daughter duo later opened up about cowriting a top-secret series together.

“It’s such a cool gift to be able to work with somebody you’re related to,” Harley said at the time. “We have pretty similar minds, so it’s kind of like you’re shooting with another version of yourself. It’s so much fun and we’re working on another thing together now which has been, in my opinion, the most fun yet, and I can’t wait for us to be able to share with the world what that is.”