Celebrity Weddings of 2019

Caitriona Balfe and Tony McGill

The Outlander star married Anthony McGill at St. Mary’s Church in Somerset, England, on August 10. The award-winning Irish actress, 39, began dating the music producer in 2017, and they were first seen together at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards that February. While details about the wedding were tightly guarded, her former costar Sam Heughan added a photo of himself in formal wear from the weekend prior — presumably from the nuptials — adding the caption: “Remarkable weekend” and includes emojis for double-hearts, a champagne bottle and ringing (wedding) bells.