Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

The singer wore a bespoke Chloé gown when she wed the art dealer in Yorkshire, England, on August 31. Guests at the nuptials included Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller, James Blunt and Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas. The Grammy winner and former athlete announced their engagement in August 2018.