Just Married Celebrity Weddings of 2021: See Which Stars Tied the Knot By Us Weekly Staff July 26, 2021 Courtesy of Brianne Howey/Instagram 30 1 / 30 Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering The Ginny & Georgia star married lawyer Matt Ziering on July 24 in Palos Verdes, California. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today That J. Lo Glow! See Photos of Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning Transformation Over the Years More News